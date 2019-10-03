Minnesota Attorney General hears from SW Minnesota farmers



Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison met with Marshall-area farmers on Tuesday, Sept. 24 to hear about the problems farmers are facing.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is traveling across Greater Minnesota and he wants to speak with area farmers. “I want to hear from you on the things that are going right, the things that aren’t going so right, and what we can do together to do something about it,” he said. Ellison visited the Allan and Kathleen Deutz farm on Tuesday, Sept. 24 to hear what Marshall-area farmers have to say. The primary focus of the discussion at this meeting was on dairy farming, but Ellison wants to hear what other farmers from other areas have to say as well.

Several topics came up during the discussion. Ellison explained some of the issues his office is currently working on, including wage equality, prescription costs, the vaping epidemic, the opioid issues and healthcare costs. But these issues aren’t all the office could be focusing on.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.