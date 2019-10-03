More wins for the Lady Elks
October 3, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lady Elks traveled to Dell Rapids, South Dakota to face the Dell Rapids St. Mary (DRSM) Lady Cardinals on Thursday, Sept. 26. The junior high team lost 2-1, the junior varsity team won, 2-0 and the varsity ladies defeated the Lady Cardinals 3-0.
The junior varsity ladies defeated DRSM 25-16 and 25-12. Kinsley Krog led the ladies in service aces, putting four over the net. Aubrey Schindler and Aubree Bales each made two ace serves and McKenna Krog and Tevan Erickson each added one service ace to the stats…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login