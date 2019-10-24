Prescription Drug Take Back Day



National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday. Drop-off locations in Lincoln County are at the sheriff’s office and Avera Tyler.

By Mark Wilmes

Avera Tyler and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office are partnering to hold a National Prescription Drug Take Back event at Avera Tyler on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Area residents are encouraged to turn in unused or expired prescriptions to prevent potential abuse, overdose or accidental poisoning. The event will be held in the main lobby at Avera Tyler. No inhalers or sharps containers can be collected, those are the only restrictions. Avera Tyler Pharmacist Kathy Opdahl said the event will help make homes safer.

