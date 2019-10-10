Reblooming lilacs — it’s weather related
October 10, 2019
These lilacs in Mark and Darlene Fish’s Lake Benton back yard have bloomed for the second time this year…in September!
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Community members in and around Lake Benton have seen a rare sight in their back yards, recently. The lilacs, which typically bloom in late spring, are blooming again in late September and early October. Inquiring minds wanted to know, so we did some research into the phenomenon.
In 2009, Paul Huttner posted to MPRnews.com the following: “This is the first time I’ve seen or heard of lilacs blooming In Minnesota in the month of September. I’m not a botanist but I have some guesses about why this may be occurring…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
