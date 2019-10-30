

Halle Deutz, Braxton Hess and Eden Hach work on a challenge in the STEAM program at Lake Benton Elementary School.

Submitted by Colleen Hieb, Student teacher, Lake Benton Elementary fifth grade

Every Friday, the fifth and sixth graders get together to do STEAM. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math. At the start of STEAM, the groups do a 10-minute challenge to get their creative minds going. The students voted on which challenge they would like to participate in. The fifth and sixth graders were then split into either Challenge A or Challenge E.

Alivia Fruecte, Faith Determan and Aaron VanDeWalle, fifth and sixth grade students at Lake Benton Elementary School, work to solve a challenge. The fifth and sixth grade classes join together on Fridays to work on STEAM— science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics, challenges that will build skills useful for their future.