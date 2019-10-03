Strong Elk runners finish well in Castlewood

By Shelly Finzen

The E-LB Cross Country runners took on six other teams in the Castlewood Invite on Saturday, Sept. 28. The Elks continued to exemplify their strong running ability, with both the varsity and junior var­sity men placing in the top five teams and the ladies all placing in the top 20 in­dividually.

The varsity men’s team placed fourth overall, with a total time of 55:54.83 and an average of 18:38.28. Hunter Riley led the E-LB men, placing sixth overall with a time of 18:16.65…

