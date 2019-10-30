The History of Henry Sollie Post No. 10, Lake Benton



Lake Benton’s Henry Sollie Post No. 10 of the American Legion has a new home. Read the history of the post this week and see the complete story on the new building next week, just in time for Veterans Day.

Reprinted with permission of the Henry Sollie Post No. 10

Our post was named for Henry Sollie, the first casu­alty from the area during World War I.

Henry and his brother Arthur came to Lake Ben­ton with their mother when they were young. When their mother left Lake Ben­ton, she left the boys at the train depot. Henry was placed in the Hans Simon­sen family and Arthur was placed with the Matt Ander­son family…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.