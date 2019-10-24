

Have a safe and fun Halloween at Trunk-or-Treat on Center Street.

By Shelly Finzen

Halloween can be a fun time for families to dress up and pretend to be fairytale characters, super heroes or even the bad guys. But no matter which costumes are worn, all parents want their children to be safe on Halloween night. The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the annual Trunk-or-Treat on Center Street again this year in an effort to provide a fun and safe place for kids to trick-or-treat.

