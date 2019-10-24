Upcoming highway projects presented to Lincoln County board



Megan DeSchepper of the Minnesota Department of Transportation spoke to the board about upcoming highway projects.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Commissioner Corey Sik was absent.

Environmental Officer Robert Olsen was at the top of the agenda. Olsen requested that the board approve an amendment to the Southwest Regional Development Contract. The amendment is the result of updates to the county ordinances. The board approved the amended contract.

