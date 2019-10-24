Varsity boys, Malayna Hemmen qualify for state cross country meet
October 24, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Elkton-Lake Benton Cross Country team competed in the regional meet on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The runners did well, with the varsity boys team and Malayna Hemmen qualifying for the state meet, scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 26.
The varsity Elks were led in the men’s division by Hunter Riley, closely followed by Miles Harming…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login