Verdi School class reunions held



The Verdi School held class reunions on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Ward Community Center in Ward, South Dakota. Classmates, their families and other classes were invited. There was visiting and stories. A catered meal by the Feather’s Nest was served, followed by a short program. The Verdi Class of 1959, pictured left to right— Lyle Oye of Pipestone; Marlene (Bergman) Mueller of Elkton, South Dakota; and Leo Coughlin of Belle Fouche, South Dakota. Not pictured is Pat (Finley) Beattie of Brookings, South Dakota.



The Verdi Class of 1960, pictured left to right— Arlene (Petersen) Lambert of Verdi; Susan (Steuck) Landsman of Altoona, Wisconsin; Shirley (Sudtelgte) Robinson of Brookings, South Dakota; Ralph Trageser of Verdi; and Dick Clarksean of Mankato; Not pictured is Pat Kelly of Hopkins.



The Verdi Class of 1961, pictured left to right— Dennis Dagel of Lake Benton; LaVonne (Prichett) Edmundson of Ruthton; Jim Wright of Lake Preston; Ronald Bergman of Granite Falls; Charles Draper of Pipestone; and Lyle Noble of Spring, Texas.



The Verdi Class of 1962, pictured left to right— Corlys (Otkin) Griebel of Pipestone; Katheen (Gilbert) Priester of Pipestone; Kathy (Rosenboom) Otto of Hugo; Bob Miller of Lake Benton; Kathryn (Biertz) Anderson of Sterling, Virginia; Darlene (Klingbile) Hash of Prior Lake; Joyce (Jackson) Otkin of Fulda; and Carl Knutson of Warrensburg, Missouri. Not pictured is Carol (Clarksean) Hawes of Sargent Bluff, Iowa.