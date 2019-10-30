Wirth inducted into National Honor Society
October 30, 2019
Aubrey Wirth, a senior at Elkton-Lake Benton High School, was inducted into the National Honor Society on Monday, Oct. 21.
By Shelly Finzen
Aubrey Wirth of Elkton, South Dakota, a senior at Elkton-Lake Benton High School, was inducted to the National Honor Society on Monday, Oct. 21. The ceremony took place at The Country House in Lake Benton, with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m. and a meal following. Aubrey is the only 2019 inductee from Elkton-Lake Benton High School.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
