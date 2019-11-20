Annual Chamber Tree Walk begins Dec. 2



Holiday trees are being decorated now. The annual Tree Walk begins Monday, Dec. 2. See all the trees and vote for your favorite.

By Shelly Finzen

The holidays get busy. It is always a good idea to plan ahead to include family-friendly events in your holiday activities. Make sure to include a visit to the Lake Benton Heritage Center for a trip through the annual Holiday Tree Walk. This year, at least 17 area businesses and organizations will have decorated trees on display.

The annual Tree Walk has been part of the Lake Benton community tradition for many years…

