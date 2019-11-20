Avera looks for input on potential new facility
Avera Tyler Administrator Allen Anderson at last week’s town hall meeting at the Tyler Golf Course.
By Mark Wilmes
Avera Tyler held a pair of town hall-style meetings last week with the hope of gaining some insight into excitement from Tyler-area residents on a potential new facility. The meetings were facilitated by Avera Tyler Administrator Allen Anderson and Avera Tyler Executive Director Abby Ahmann on Wednesday and Thursday. Anderson said local Avera officials have been working on moving the project forward for nearly three years.
“I think we’re in a really good spot right now, both in our community and in our health system that would maybe afford us the opportunity to move this forward,” Anderson said. “I’ve communicated all along that we do not have an approved project yet. This is really just a foundational piece of trying to get to that point.”
