Beat Old Man Winter with cheap and easy tips

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Old Man Winter may not have set in for good, yet, but he will come and he will bring the cold with him. Before that happens, winterize your home with these low cost, easy tips from Bob Vila.

Believe it or not, the first tip Vila gives on bobvila.com is to clean the gutters. “Making sure that water can flow freely through your gutters now will help prevent icicles and ice dams from forming later.”

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.