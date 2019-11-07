Bobcats say BOO!!

November 7, 2019

Halloween staff
Lake Benton Elementary School enjoyed an afternoon of costumes and treats on Thursday, Oct. 31. Students and staff were encouraged to dress up and a costume parade was held in the gym. Pictured above are Amy Nibbe, Kim Drietz and Angie Coe, who each released their inner child for the afternoon.

 

Halloween 4s
The four-year-old preschool class looked good in their fun and fantastic costumes.

For more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.

