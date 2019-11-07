Bobcats say BOO!!
November 7, 2019
Lake Benton Elementary School enjoyed an afternoon of costumes and treats on Thursday, Oct. 31. Students and staff were encouraged to dress up and a costume parade was held in the gym. Pictured above are Amy Nibbe, Kim Drietz and Angie Coe, who each released their inner child for the afternoon.
The four-year-old preschool class looked good in their fun and fantastic costumes.
For more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login