Country Side Nursery is November Chamber Business of the Month



Country Side Nursery is November’s Chamber Business of the Month. Their holiday open house begins this Friday at 10 a.m.

By Shelly Finzen

Country Side Nursery has been serving Lake Benton and the surrounding area since 1983. From April through October, the nursery offers everything a gardener might need, from soil and mulch to plants and trees. In November, they put on their holiday jingle, offering fresh Christmas trees, greenery and wreaths, home décor and gifts. Country Side Nursery is the November Chamber Business of the Month.

Steve and Penny Krause opened Country Side Nursery with just a few plants and the dream of building a family business. Steve wanted to work outdoors. They purchased a 10-acre abandoned farm and began the process of converting it into a nursery…

