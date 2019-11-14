Dakota Valley Conference all conference players announced

November 14, 2019

Bryson Sik

Grant DeRuyter

By Shelly Finzen
The Dakota Valley Con­ference (DVC) All Confer­ence teams for football and volleyball were recently announced. Four Elkton-Lake Benton football play­ers, four volleyball play­ers and a coach made the team and honorable men­tion list.

Aubrey Wirth

Hannah Krog

Julia Drietz

