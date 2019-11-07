Elks compete in the state cross country meet Oct. 26
November 7, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton Cross Country runners traveled to Huron, South Dakota to compete in the state cross country meet on Saturday, Oct. 26. Malayna Hemmen ran as an individual in the girls’ varsity meet and the boys’ varsity team placed 13th overall, with an average time of 20:55.
