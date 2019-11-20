July 6, 1955 – Nov. 13, 2019

Evan Rogers, age 64 of Ty­ler, died Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Visitation was held Sunday, Nov. 17, 4-8 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home in Tyler with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, Nov. 18, 10:30 a.m. at St. Dionysius Catholic Church in Tyler. Private family inter­ment will be at the New Ulm Catholic Cemetery in New Ulm. Arrangements were en­trusted to Hartquist Funeral Home – Tyler Chapel. To sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.

Evan Rogers was born July 6, 1955, in Mitchell, South Da­kota and was thankful to have been adopted two weeks later by Ralph and Hazel (Laffey) Rogers. He lived with his fam­ily in Stickney, South Dakota for the first four years of his life. Following the death of Evan’s father, he relocated with his family to various ar­eas of the country throughout his childhood. These moves exposed him to the Pacific Northwest that always held a special place in his heart. During school, Evan was an avid athlete. Evan graduated from Mapleton High School in 1973, and went on to further his education at the Univer­sity of Minnesota, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Mortuary Science in 1981.

Once he earned his morti­cian’s license, he relocated to New Ulm, where he began working for the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home. Here he met Cynthia Schnichels, who just so happened to return to the area for work as well. On Dec. 22, 1984, Evan and Cyn­thia were married at The Brig in Mitchell, South Dakota. On June 29, 1985, their Nuptial Mass was held at the Church of St. John the Baptist in Searles. The couple made their home in Sleepy Eye, as Cynthia grew closer to the end of her college career. In September 1988, they relocated to Tyler, where Evan began working with the Utoft Johansen Funeral Home. Evan found true mean­ing through meeting with families and guiding them through their time of loss as a funeral director. Each feeling Evan had, he felt deeply, and empathy was no exception. Evan shared his caring nature with the people and animals he worked with in his next beloved career, which he be­gan in November 1999 with Christensen Farms. He later went on to work at the swine research facility operated by Ralco prior to his retirement in December 2018.

Though work brought Evan and Cynthia to Tyler, the people kept them here. They were blessed to have many great friends with whom they shared their lives together. On Wednesday, Nov. 13, Evan died unexpectedly at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the age of 64 years, four months, and seven days.

Evan believed that we choose our families, and thus is survived by a family beyond counting or fully naming. He will be remembered by his beloved wife of almost 35 years, Cynthia Rogers of Ty­ler; son Regis (Terra) Rogers of Cincinnati, Ohio and their grandchildren, Regis and Rea­gan Rogers; parents-in-law Mathias and Avis Schnichels; siblings-in-law Brenda (Da­vid) Drill and Phil (Rochelle) Wagner, and six nieces and nephews; dear friends Stacy and Reid Jorgensen; and ex­tended families.

He is also survived by three children, Danielle, William and Melissa; and eight grand­children. He was preceded in death by his parents Hazel and Ralph Rogers.