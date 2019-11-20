Get your sparkle on



With a sunny weekend in the forecast, now is the perfect time to get ready for the 2019 Holiday Lighting Contest.

By Shelly Finzen

It may not look much like winter, but it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. With the sunny weather expected for the weekend, many Lake Benton locals will get their holiday decorating started. The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the annual Holiday Lighting Contest within Lake Benton City Limits. Judging will take place on Friday, Dec. 13, beginning at 6 p.m.

