Harding retirement resignation submitted to county board
Lincoln County Parks Manager Daryl Schlapkohl spoke to the county board concerning a septic system project at Picnic Point and the electrical upgrades project at Norwegian Creek.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 5. All board members were present for the meeting.
Environmental Officer Robert Olsen reported that the county’s recycling program may be in trouble. According to Olsen, the recycling from the rural drop-off sites has a high garbage contamination. County residents are not using the recycling and garbage bins appropriately and are putting trash into the recycling dumpsters. Furthermore, many residents are using garbage bags, which are not recyclable, to contain their recyclable waste and are dumping the garbage bags in the dumpsters with the recycling…
