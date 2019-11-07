Henry Sollie Post No. 10 finds a new post home in former center



A new tribute to American veterans was installed on the building to the west of Henry Sollie Post no. 10’s new home. The display was designed and built by Kathy Johnson, donated by the Allan Johnson family and installed by Gary Nordmeyer. Several volunteers and donors have been instrumental in the updates to the building. Post 10 appreciates all the donated time and funds.

By Shelly Finzen

The American Legion Henry Sollie Post 10 has a new home. They recently purchased and updated the former Lake Benton Community Center, located on Benton Street. Updates to the building included new paint inside and out, and new tables and chairs. A tribute, which will be lighted in the future, was installed on the building to the west of the post home.

The Henry Sollie Post was the 10th American Legion Post established in the State of Minnesota, hence its designation as No. 10…

