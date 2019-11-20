

Lake Benton preschool students got a taste of physics last week when the 4-year-old class dropped Humpty Dumpty, inside a survival case, from the top floor of the school to the bottom floor.

By Shelly Finzen

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall. Oh no! What will the Lake Ben­ton 4-year-old preschool class do now? Build him a survival case to keep him safe!

The 4-year-old preschool class studies a new letter of the alphabet each week. Last week, they studied the letter H, and learned about Humpty Dumpty. The ac­tivity, planned by Amanda Drake, their teacher, also gave them a taste of phys­ics.

Cooper R. and Nash G. used a combination of Easter grass and cotton balls in their case and their Humpty Dumpty survived his flight.