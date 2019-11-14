Junior Achievement of Lincoln County awarded Small Grant
November 14, 2019
Pictured from left are Jessica Gums and Shelby Otto, receiving the United Way grant on behalf of Junior Achievement of Lincoln County.
The United Way of Southwest Minnesota (UWSWMN) Board of Directors recently approved Small Grants in Round I totaling $2,000. The Small Grant program is an outreach of the Community Impact funding process. The available amount of grant dollars each year is subject to change. One-time grants up to $5,000 are awarded to organizations aligned with UWSWMN’s priority areas.
Financial Stability: Junior Achievement of Lincoln County…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, School | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login