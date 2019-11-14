Lady Elks were rustled out of the playoffs by Ethan
Aubrey Wirth blocks an Ethan Rustler hit in the playoff game last Thursday.
By Shelly Finzen
The number three seeded Lady Elks faced the number two seed, the Ethan Rustlers on Thursday, Nov. 7 in the second round of the Region 4 playoffs. The sets all ended with close scores, but the Lady Elks were rustled by the Rustlers and were defeated in all three sets, 25-23, 25-18 and 25-22. Coach Melissa Erickson said, “Ethan is a tough team. They completely took us out of our game. We struggled to move our feet and get into system. We spent most of the game playing defense.”
Julia Drietz led the Lady Elks in service aces, making two. Hannah Krog put one ace up on the board…
