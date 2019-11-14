Lady Elks were rustled out of the playoffs by Ethan



Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios

Aubrey Wirth blocks an Ethan Rustler hit in the playoff game last Thursday.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The number three seeded Lady Elks faced the number two seed, the Ethan Rustlers on Thurs­day, Nov. 7 in the second round of the Region 4 playoffs. The sets all ended with close scores, but the Lady Elks were rustled by the Rustlers and were defeated in all three sets, 25-23, 25-18 and 25-22. Coach Melissa Erickson said, “Ethan is a tough team. They completely took us out of our game. We struggled to move our feet and get into system. We spent most of the game playing defense.”

Julia Drietz led the Lady Elks in service aces, mak­ing two. Hannah Krog put one ace up on the board…

