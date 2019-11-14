Lake Benton Bobcats help set nation-wide reading record



Lake Benton Elementary School joined more than 20.7 million readers across the United States in the Read for the Record program last Thursday.

By Shelly Finzen

On Thursday, Nov. 7, Lake Benton students in several classes helped set a nation-wide record for reading. Each year, Jumpstart, a national early education organization, encourages schools, daycares, public libraries and other early childhood focused groups to join them in the Read for the Record program, where the groups read the same picture book to children on the same day to raise critical awareness of early literacy.

This year, children heard “Thank You, Omu!” by Oge Mora…

