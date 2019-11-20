Lake Benton fourth graders are stuck on positivity
The Lake Benton fourth grade class learned a lesson in kindness last week. They handed out positive notes around the school. Here are just a few of the positive messages they sent.
By Shelly Finzen
If you walked into Lake Benton Elementary School last week, you might have seen sticky notes all over the walls, lockers and even windows of the school. Did someone have an unfortunate sticky note accident? No, the fourth grade class learned a lesson in kindness in celebration of National Kindness Day, which was Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Fourth grade teacher Katie Dolan, who is in her first year at Lake Benton Elementary School, said it was important to her to teach her students about kindness. “It was important for me to do something special for National Kindness Day,” Dolan said.
