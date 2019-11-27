Lake Benton Lions Club breakfast will benefit the Scott Krog family

By Shelly Finzen

In late October, Scott Krog, an area farmer, was in a farm accident that forced doctors to amputate his left leg above the knee. Krog, a husband and father of three, continues to recover from the injury and the life changes it brings. Net proceeds from the Dec. 1 Lions Club Breakfast Benefit will go to Krog and his family.

