Lake Benton Lions Club breakfast will benefit the Scott Krog family
November 27, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
In late October, Scott Krog, an area farmer, was in a farm accident that forced doctors to amputate his left leg above the knee. Krog, a husband and father of three, continues to recover from the injury and the life changes it brings. Net proceeds from the Dec. 1 Lions Club Breakfast Benefit will go to Krog and his family.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login