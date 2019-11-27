Lake Benton School Board hears 2019 audit report



The Lake Benton School Board met on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Among the topics of discussion was the levy for the 2020 tax year.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton School Board met for their regu­lar meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 20. All members of the board and school ad­ministration were present for the meeting. Guests in­cluded Special Education Teacher Megan Stratmoen, Business Manager Barb Raske, and Daryl Kanthak, representing Meulebroeck, Taubert & Co., PLLP, cer­tified public accountants out of Pipestone.

Kanthak presented the 2019 audit report. Ac­cording to Kanthak, Lake Benton School District 404 received an unqualified opinion, the highest that can be given…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.