Lake Benton School Board hears 2019 audit report
The Lake Benton School Board met on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Among the topics of discussion was the levy for the 2020 tax year.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton School Board met for their regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 20. All members of the board and school administration were present for the meeting. Guests included Special Education Teacher Megan Stratmoen, Business Manager Barb Raske, and Daryl Kanthak, representing Meulebroeck, Taubert & Co., PLLP, certified public accountants out of Pipestone.
Kanthak presented the 2019 audit report. According to Kanthak, Lake Benton School District 404 received an unqualified opinion, the highest that can be given…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School | Comments Off
admin login