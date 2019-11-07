Lake Benton School hosted Lady Elk/Redhawks volleyball
November 7, 2019
Elkton-Lake Benton’s Hannah Krog prepares to serve in the first volleyball game of the set when Lake Benton took on Estelline-Hendricks on Oct. 28.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The annual Elkton-Lake Benton volleyball Lake Benton game was held on Monday, Oct. 22 against the Estelline-Hendricks Redhawks. The Lady Elks finished on top in every game.
The junior varsity game ended with the Lady Elks defeating the JV Redhawks in two sets, 25-22 and 25- 17…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
