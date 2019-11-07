LBAF proposes improvements to Lakeside Park



Lake Benton Area Foundation Board Chair Jessica Gums spoke to the council regarding improvements at Lakeside Park.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 4. All trustees were present for the meeting, as well as City Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen.

Immediately after the Pledge of Allegiance, the council opened the public hearing regarding City Ordinance No. 150 Article VIII. There were no members of the community present for the public hearing and the council adopted Chapter 172 no. 210, an ordinance amending the ordinance. The amended ordinance will be printed in the paper and will go into effect at that time.

Once the public hearing was closed and the meeting was back in regular session, members of the Lake Benton Area Foundation (LBAF) spoke to the board regarding improvements at Lakeside Park (formerly Creamery Park) now that the DNR project has been completed.

