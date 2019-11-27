Lincoln County Fair report presented to the county board



Curt Madsen from the Lincoln County Fair Board presented a recap of the 2019 Lincoln County Fair at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19. All commissioners were present.

County Engineer Joe Wilson reported that the contractor who had left the gravel project unfinished has returned to complete the project. They will continue working through this season as long as they can and complete it in the spring.

Wilson gave a reminder that area landowners cannot leave mud and other materials on county roads. “Our policy is that if we have to clean it off or if we get called after hours, we will bill the owner of the mud (for removal),” Wilson said.

