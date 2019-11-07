Local families make global impact through Operation Christmas Child
November 7, 2019
This month, sites in the Lake Benton area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25.
Lake Benton families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
