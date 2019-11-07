Mortland’s Burgers and More opens its doors in Elkton



Photo courtesy of The Elkton Record

Mortland’s Burgers and More owners Randy and Margo (holding daughter Emma) Mortland with manager Lisa Gawerecki in front of sign.



Reprinted with

permission from the Elkton Record

Mortland’s Burgers and More opened its doors in Elkton, South Dakota recently to high reviews. Owners Randy and Margo Mortland started the busi­ness after the previous owners sold the sight.

“When we moved to Elk­ton we had eaten here a va­riety of times, so we knew what the place had to offer. When the business closed the last time and had been closed for a few years, we kept thinking it would be a shame for the business to be removed all together and torn down or gutted and we thought ‘some­one should do something with what is already avail­able there,’ then we real­ized that we could be that ‘someone,’” said Margo.

