Mortland’s Burgers and More opens its doors in Elkton
Photo courtesy of The Elkton Record
Mortland’s Burgers and More owners Randy and Margo (holding daughter Emma) Mortland with manager Lisa Gawerecki in front of sign.
Reprinted with
permission from the Elkton Record
Mortland’s Burgers and More opened its doors in Elkton, South Dakota recently to high reviews. Owners Randy and Margo Mortland started the business after the previous owners sold the sight.
“When we moved to Elkton we had eaten here a variety of times, so we knew what the place had to offer. When the business closed the last time and had been closed for a few years, we kept thinking it would be a shame for the business to be removed all together and torn down or gutted and we thought ‘someone should do something with what is already available there,’ then we realized that we could be that ‘someone,’” said Margo.
