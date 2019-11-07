One more victory for the Lady Elks’ regular season



The Elkton-Lake Benton senior volleyball players and statisticians were honored at the Tuesday, Oct. 29 home game. Honored were Dallas Lytle, Jesse Busselman, Alex Sanderson, Aubrey Wirth, Emily Miller and Emma Kampmann.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks played the final game of their reg­ular season on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at home. Senior players and statisticians, Emma Kampmann, Au­brey Wirth, Jesse Bussel­man, Alex Sanderson, Em­ily Miller and Dallas Lytle, were honored at the game. The ladies ended the night and season with one final victory, defeating the Dell Rapids Lady Quarriers in the JV and varsity games.

The junior varsity ladies defeated the Lady Quar­riers in three sets, 25-13, 22-25 and 15-6…

