Shop small; shop local
With lights aglow this holiday season, Lake Benton’s business district has a lot to offer holiday shoppers.
By Shelly Finzen
The holiday shopping season officially begins this Friday. Instead of fighting the traffic and crowds of the big cities, shop small and shop local this weekend during Small Business Saturday.
Local businesses depend on local sales to stay solvent, and without local small businesses, Lincoln County communities are threatened. According to bigcommerce.com, small businesses are the backbone of local economies. “One study found that for every $100 spent at a local business, $68 of it stays within the local economy — compared to just $43 for large businesses,” the website states…
