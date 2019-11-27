Shop small; shop local



With lights aglow this holiday season, Lake Benton’s business district has a lot to offer holiday shoppers.



By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The holiday shopping season officially begins this Friday. Instead of fighting the traffic and crowds of the big cities, shop small and shop lo­cal this weekend during Small Business Saturday.

Local businesses de­pend on local sales to stay solvent, and without local small businesses, Lincoln County communities are threatened. According to bigcommerce.com, small businesses are the back­bone of local economies. “One study found that for every $100 spent at a local business, $68 of it stays within the local economy — compared to just $43 for large businesses,” the website states…

