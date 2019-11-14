VSO John Hovland spoke at the LBE Veterans Day Program



Lincoln County VSO John Hovland spoke to the audience about the sacrifices made by veterans and their families.

By Shelly Finzen

Lake Benton Elementary School hosted the annual Veterans Day program on Monday afternoon, Nov. 11. The program featured Lincoln County Veterans Service Officer (VSO) John Hovland and selections from Lake Benton Elementary classes.

The program opened with the Posting of the Colors by Henry Sollie Post No. 10 and the sixth-grade band performing “Star Spangled Banner.” Principal Jeff Hansen welcomed the audience and introduced Hovland.

