With voices lifted high

November 7, 2019

all state chorus signal-2019-11-03-101731
Four members of the Elkton-Lake Benton High School Choir participated in the All-State Chorus program. The concert was performed Saturday, Nov. 2, and was broadcast live on South Dakota PBS. Participating in the concert, pictured from left, were Riley Hunter, Brooklyn Nielsen, Emily Miller and Noah Greer.

