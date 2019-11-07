With voices lifted high
November 7, 2019
Four members of the Elkton-Lake Benton High School Choir participated in the All-State Chorus program. The concert was performed Saturday, Nov. 2, and was broadcast live on South Dakota PBS. Participating in the concert, pictured from left, were Riley Hunter, Brooklyn Nielsen, Emily Miller and Noah Greer.
