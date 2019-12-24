2019 Tree Walk Winners

December 24, 2019

Congratulations to the 2019 Tree Walk winners! Thank you to all the participants of this year’s Tree Walk for such beautifully decorated trees. The trees will be available for viewing through Dec. 31.

tree walk 1st DSC_0050 (2)
First place was Cathy Morris, who received $25 in Chamber Bucks.

tree walk 2nd DSC_0049 (2)
Second place was Lake Benton Grocery, who received $15 in Chamber Bucks.

tree walk 3rd DSC_0048 (2)
Third place was Rethwisch & Son, who received $10 in Chamber Bucks.

