A slithery Santa Day celebration



The Zoo Man brought a snapping turtle that had been run over when it was young. He said that, despite her deformed shell, she had lain an egg that hatched a few weeks ago.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The annual Santa Day celebration was held at Lake Benton Elementary on Saturday, Dec. 14. Children from across the region, from preschool through sixth grade enjoyed a program by Zoo Man, a free gift and a visit with Santa.

Zoo Man, from Sleepy Eye, returned for his 28th Santa Days production. Each year, he brings a selection of critters, such as slithery snakes and smooth-skinned turtles, to talk to the kids. Zoo Man says that he chooses animals to bring based on the outdoor temperature. For this year’s event, he selected a snapping turtle, a Honduras milk snake and a corn snake, all of who can tolerate temperatures in the 50s – 60s…

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.