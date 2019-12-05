City’s final levy is 3% below the proposed amount



The Lake Benton City Council held the Truth in Taxation hearing during the regular meeting on Monday night. No community members were present to discuss the proposed levy increase.



By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 2. At 6 p.m., the city’s council meeting recessed so the city’s Truth in Taxation hearing could be held.

In the Truth in Taxation hearing, the 2020 budget was finalized. The proposed increase given in September was $252,943, an increase of 14%, totaling $21,607 over the 2019 budget. “The reason we set the levy so high at the September meeting is that at the December meeting, we can only lower it; we can never raise it,” explained Mayor Bob Worth. City Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen presented a proposed increase of 11% over the 2019 budget…

