E-LB Elks’ parents are honored at season opener
December 18, 2019
Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios
Grant DeRuyter
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Elks’ season opener ended in a win last Friday, Dec. 13. In a double header, the Elks defeated the Lake Preston Divers, 37-34. Coach Steve Erickson said, “We had some first game jitters from some of our guys, but we pulled through it.”
Scoring in the first game of the season was led by Mason Gaumer. Gaumer earned 12 points for the team with four 2-point baskets, two 3-pointers and two of four free throws…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login