“Elf Jr.” opening at Elkton- Lake Benton High this weekend
December 12, 2019
Elkton-Lake Benton High School will perform “Elf Jr.” on Thursday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 14.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Get into the holiday spirit with “Elf Jr.” performed by Elkton-Lake Benton high school students this Thursday and Saturday.
The show is directed by E-LB English teacher Kelsey Beckman and Choir Director Susan Sudtelgte. According to Beckman, “The musical, which is based off the blockbuster movie, tells the story of Buddy the Elf (Preston Severson), who travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his human father (Aiden Erickson)…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
