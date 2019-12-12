“Elf Jr.” opening at Elkton- Lake Benton High this weekend



Elkton-Lake Benton High School will perform “Elf Jr.” on Thursday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 14.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Get into the holiday spir­it with “Elf Jr.” performed by Elkton-Lake Benton high school students this Thursday and Saturday.

The show is directed by E-LB English teacher Kelsey Beckman and Choir Director Susan Sudtelgte. According to Beckman, “The musical, which is based off the blockbuster movie, tells the story of Buddy the Elf (Preston Severson), who travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his human father (Aiden Er­ickson)…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.