Elks stampede the Castlewood Warriors for a late game win

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks may have survived the battle of the season as they came back from an 11-point deficit going into the fourth quarter for a late-game win. Coach Steve Erickson said, “That was a fun basketball game! Super proud of our guys for the way they hung in there and battled…Down 11 going into the fourth, it didn’t look real good. We were kind of stagnant on offense and defensively just weren’t stringing to­gether stops. I definitely credit our kids for stick­ing with it and doing what it took on both ends to eventually get back in (the game) and take the lead to get the win.” When the clock buzzed, the Elks had defeated the Castlewood Warriors at home, 62-59.

