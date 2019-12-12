Final Lincoln County tax levy set at 1% increase



A crowd of Lincoln County taxpayers were on hand to speak to the county board at the Dec. 3 Truth in Taxation hearing concerning the 2020 tax levy. The county approved increasing the levy by 1% for the 2020 tax year.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lincoln County Truth in Taxation (TnT) meeting was held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6 p.m. at the Lincoln County Courthouse. According to the Minnesota House Research Department, “TnT was enacted with a goal of improving ac­countability by focus­ing taxpayers on the relationship between budget decisions and property taxes, and pro­viding taxpayers with a greater opportunity to become involved in the local government bud­geting process.” County landowners partici­pated in the meeting to discuss the proposed 3% levy increase and to learn what the final levy would be.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.