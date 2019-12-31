Headlines of 2019 from around the globe



Minnesota’s cold wave of January 2019 made headlines across the nation.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

As 2019 comes to a close, it is time to look back and reflect on the year. What were the top headlines around the world in 2019? Here are some listed on Wikipedia.com.

January: The 2019 North American Cold Wave – According to the National Weather Service (NWS), “a historic arctic outbreak brought bitterly cold wind chills and record-breaking cold temperatures to the Midwest. Many schools and some businesses and government offices were closed for three days, with USPS mail delivery even suspended on Wednesday, Jan. 30 due to extremely dangerous wind chills. The coldest temperatures oc­curred in the morning on Jan. 31, when Cotton, MN recorded a low of -56, ap­proaching the Minnesota state record low of -60 set back in 1996. The low of -56 at Cotton, MN was the coldest temperature re­corded in the Lower 48 for this entire period of cold weather!”

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.