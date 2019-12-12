Hesse family awarded Conservation Farmer of the Year
At the Dec. 3 County Board meeting, Lauren Mellenthin and Chad Meester presented information on the Towards Zero Deaths initiative in Lincoln and Pipestone Counties.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. Commissioner Corey Sik was absent from the meeting, due to a scheduling conflict.
Lincoln County Sheriff Chad Meester and Lincoln Pipestone County Safe Roads Coalition Coordinator Lauren Mellenthin spoke to the board concerning the Towards Zero Deaths initiative. The coalition received a grant from the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, which works to prevent fatal and serious injury traffic crashes…
