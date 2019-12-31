Holiday Open House season comes to an end
December 31, 2019
Locals enjoyed friendship and goodies at the combined Holiday Open House for Lake Benton Realty and the Lake Benton Resort.
Two groups of carolers stopped to sing for the residents of Benton Valley Manor during the HRA Open House, while Adam Madsen and Lauren Johnson played music.
For more photos, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
