Holiday Open Houses in full swing across Lake Benton
December 12, 2019
Lincoln Pipestone Rural Water welcomed visitors with warm drinks and sweet treats.
By Shelly Finzen
Lake Benton’s Chamber-sponsored Holiday Open Houses are in full swing across the community. This year’s open house schedule will include 21 events across the area.
As always, Country Side Nursery kicked off the holiday season with their two-day open house on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1. Cheery displays, yummy treats and the scent of fresh pine welcomed visitors who braved the snowstorm…
For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.
The library ladies at the Lake Benton Public Library were all smiles as guests enjoyed goodies provided by the Friends of the Library group.
