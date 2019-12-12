Holiday Open Houses in full swing across Lake Benton



Lincoln Pipestone Rural Water welcomed visitors with warm drinks and sweet treats.

By Shelly Finzen

Lake Benton’s Chamber-sponsored Holiday Open Houses are in full swing across the community. This year’s open house schedule will include 21 events across the area.

As always, Country Side Nursery kicked off the holiday season with their two-day open house on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1. Cheery displays, yummy treats and the scent of fresh pine wel­comed visitors who braved the snowstorm…

The library ladies at the Lake Benton Public Library were all smiles as guests enjoyed goodies provided by the Friends of the Library group.